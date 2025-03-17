Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 294.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,539,000 after buying an additional 357,172 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,840.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 369,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,724,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,890,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 5.5 %

MANH stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $257.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.10 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

