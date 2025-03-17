Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $244.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average of $255.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

