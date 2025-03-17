Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 90,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 131,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $57.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

