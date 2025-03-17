Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $96,214,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in eBay by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,833,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.6 %

eBay Increases Dividend

EBAY stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.