Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $2,396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 179,656 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 28.2 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

