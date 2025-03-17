Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $576.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.13. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $249.58 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

