Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

