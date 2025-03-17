Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 288,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 645,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 239,941 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AB opened at $37.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

