Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,237 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $14,684,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.