Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Declines By 31.9%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. lifted its position in shares of enGene by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 9,632,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 954,610 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in enGene by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,046,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of enGene by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,557,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,942 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of enGene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in enGene by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 561,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.