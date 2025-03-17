Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Expands By 38.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,720,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,080,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

