Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Expands By 38.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ XT opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
