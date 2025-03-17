Short Interest in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Rises By 29.3%

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 904,800 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNJ stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

