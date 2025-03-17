Short Interest in Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Declines By 20.4%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,114.0 days.
Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance
SWPRF opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Prime Site
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.