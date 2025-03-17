Short Interest in Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Declines By 20.4%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,114.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

SWPRF opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. Swiss Prime Site has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Switzerland. The company operates though Real Estate, Asset management, and Retail segments. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Asset Management segment includes funds, asset management, and investment advisory businesses.

