Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Drops By 27.3%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.00. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.98.
About Twin Vee Powercats
