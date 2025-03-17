Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Expands By 50.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worley Stock Up 5.4 %

WYGPY stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Worley has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.

Worley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

