Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SMNEY stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -308.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SMNEY shares. UBS Group lowered Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.