Signaturefd LLC Has $15.13 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 156,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $235.96 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.50.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.