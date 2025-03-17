Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.0 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $46.48 on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.69 million for the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

