Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,064 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

