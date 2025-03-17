Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 8,700 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Brady by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRC opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

