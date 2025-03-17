Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.94 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 578.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $84.33 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

