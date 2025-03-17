Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after buying an additional 217,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $194.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.84 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

