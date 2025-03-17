Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,348 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Moderna stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

