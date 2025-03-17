Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,200 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.