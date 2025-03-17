Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Price Performance

Skillsoft stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

