SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 388,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after buying an additional 274,988 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $75.26 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

