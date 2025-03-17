SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

