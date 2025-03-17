SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

