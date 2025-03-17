SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,966,000 after purchasing an additional 552,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

