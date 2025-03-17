SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in OneMain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in OneMain by 12.3% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in OneMain by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 151,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $48.68 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

