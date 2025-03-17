SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,370,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.19 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

