SouthState Corp Acquires 474 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.42 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,098 shares of company stock worth $1,760,588 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

