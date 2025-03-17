SouthState Corp Sells 1,432 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $109.15 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

