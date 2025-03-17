SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,414 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $118,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,113,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after purchasing an additional 298,505 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 169,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

