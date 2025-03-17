SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Wrenne Financial Planning LLC

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 163,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

