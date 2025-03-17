SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Lifted by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 534.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $161.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $181.39.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.