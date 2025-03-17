StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

About Euroseas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

