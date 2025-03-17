Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

STRS opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 953,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

