Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,942,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206,992 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

