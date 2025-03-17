Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $438,301,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 129,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $60,878,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 850,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 796,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,129,668.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $437,712.60. This trade represents a 72.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,641 shares of company stock worth $8,937,776. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Toast stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,437.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

