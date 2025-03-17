Swiss National Bank Has $47.28 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $47,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.41 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

