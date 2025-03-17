Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $41,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

FNF opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

