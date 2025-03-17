Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $38,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,332,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revvity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,108,000 after purchasing an additional 690,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 980,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

