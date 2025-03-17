Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $44,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $182.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average is $210.65. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $177.71 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.