Swiss National Bank Sells 21,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $99.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.