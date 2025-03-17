Swiss National Bank Sells 25,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $35,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

