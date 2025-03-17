Swiss National Bank Sells 40,300 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $46,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

