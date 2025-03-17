Swiss National Bank Sells 73,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $49,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 615.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,998 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.92 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,717,179.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,304,428.14. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock worth $3,653,577. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
