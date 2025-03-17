Swiss National Bank Sells 8,600 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $37,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $194.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.84 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

