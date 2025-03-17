TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $359.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.55 and a 200 day moving average of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $327.37 and a 12-month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

